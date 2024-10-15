The New Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" Will Keep You Up At Night

Ja is dropping a new shoe for Halloween.

Designed to match Morant's explosive style, the Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" delivers not just in aesthetics but also in performance. The sneaker is built with top-tier support and cushioning, ensuring it performs as impressively as it looks. This colorway captures the fierce energy that Morant brings to every game, making it a standout in his signature line. Fans of Morant and those who appreciate a bold, thematic sneaker will find the Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" a must-have this Halloween. Get ready to turn heads and make a statement with this hauntingly stylish release.

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole combined with a midsole in contrasting black and red. Additionally, the uppers are made from a bright red material, enhanced by striking red and black overlays. A gold Nike Swoosh provides a hint of shine on the sides, while a silver lace dubrae shaped like teeth adds an extra edgy detail. To finish it off, the heels showcase black zombie hands, infusing a spooky vibe into the design.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” is releasing on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

