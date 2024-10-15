LeBron Goes To The Board Game: New Look At The Nike LeBron 22 "Monopoly"

Some important new updates regarding this release.

Green accents outline the Swoosh and highlight LeBron’s signature on the heels, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The refined Purple hue wraps around the tongue, laces, collar, and liner, introducing a touch of sophistication to the design. Additionally, a Metallic Blue Swoosh is featured on the lateral side, complemented by the Monopoly label. The rubber outsole is adorned with vibrant Green and Yellow hues, completing the distinctive look of this collaboration. As excitement builds for the launch, the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” promises to be a must-have for both sneaker collectors and basketball fans.

"Monopoly" Nike LeBron 22

