LeBron Goes To The Board Game: New Look At The Nike LeBron 22 "Monopoly"

BYBen Atkinson17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Some important new updates regarding this release.

The Nike LeBron 22 is gearing up for its much-anticipated release in very soon, and one of the standout versions will be the special “Monopoly” colorway. This collaboration between Nike Basketball and the classic board game is set to create a unique sneaker that combines elements from both brands into an exclusive design. The “Monopoly” edition features a clean white base adorned with playful Monopoly money graphics across the upper, adding a fun twist to the sneaker. A striking Metallic Silver Swoosh prominently contrasts against the white background, extending across the panels to the heels.

Green accents outline the Swoosh and highlight LeBron’s signature on the heels, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The refined Purple hue wraps around the tongue, laces, collar, and liner, introducing a touch of sophistication to the design. Additionally, a Metallic Blue Swoosh is featured on the lateral side, complemented by the Monopoly label. The rubber outsole is adorned with vibrant Green and Yellow hues, completing the distinctive look of this collaboration. As excitement builds for the launch, the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” promises to be a must-have for both sneaker collectors and basketball fans.

Read More: Take A Look At The New Images Of The Nike KD 4 "Hyper Royal"

"Monopoly" Nike LeBron 22

The sneakers have a green and yellow sole with no visible midsole. The uppers of these sneakers are where this pair becomes unique. The uppers are made from a Monopoly-themed material, featuring green and purple accents. Additionally, purple laces and LeBron's signature on the heels finalize the design. Lastly, a blue Swoosh is placed on the sides.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” will now be released on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: The New Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” Will Keep You Up At Night

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...