LeBron Goes To The Board Game: New Look At The Nike LeBron 22 "Monopoly"

The Nike LeBron 22 is gearing up for its much-anticipated release in very soon, and one of the standout versions will be the special “Monopoly” colorway. This collaboration between Nike Basketball and the classic board game is set to create a unique sneaker that combines elements from both brands into an exclusive design. The “Monopoly” edition features a clean white base adorned with playful Monopoly money graphics across the upper, adding a fun twist to the sneaker. A striking Metallic Silver Swoosh prominently contrasts against the white background, extending across the panels to the heels.
Green accents outline the Swoosh and highlight LeBron’s signature on the heels, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The refined Purple hue wraps around the tongue, laces, collar, and liner, introducing a touch of sophistication to the design. Additionally, a Metallic Blue Swoosh is featured on the lateral side, complemented by the Monopoly label. The rubber outsole is adorned with vibrant Green and Yellow hues, completing the distinctive look of this collaboration. As excitement builds for the launch, the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” promises to be a must-have for both sneaker collectors and basketball fans.
"Monopoly" Nike LeBron 22
The sneakers have a green and yellow sole with no visible midsole. The uppers of these sneakers are where this pair becomes unique. The uppers are made from a Monopoly-themed material, featuring green and purple accents. Additionally, purple laces and LeBron's signature on the heels finalize the design. Lastly, a blue Swoosh is placed on the sides.
Sneaker Files reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” will now be released on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]