Take A Look At The New Images Of The Nike KD 4 "Hyper Royal"

The Nike KD 4 is set to make a splash with its upcoming “Hyper Royal” colorway, and new in-hand photos have surfaced. This sneaker features a striking combination of vibrant blue and crisp white, creating an eye-catching look that is perfect for both on and off the court. The bold blue upper is complemented by clean white accents, making this iteration stand out in the lineup of KD sneakers. Kevin Durant delivered one of the most iconic award ceremony speeches in 2014 when he claimed his first NBA MVP award. He famously thanked his mother by saying, “you the real MVP,” just five days before Mother’s Day.
This heartwarming tribute transcended basketball and remains ingrained in mainstream culture. Over ten years later, Durant’s most sought-after signature model has surfaced in a new colorway that shines a light on that moment in time. The Nike KD 4 is adorned with details inspired by Durant’s speech and the MVP award. Teal insoles feature the text “you the real MVP” on the right, while the Slim Reaper’s silhouette is incorporated into a trophy on the left. With its blend of nostalgia and style, this release is a must-have for basketball and sneaker fans alike.
"Hyper Royal" Nike KD 4
These sneakers showcase a bright blue rubber sole combined with a gradient midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from an eye-catching blue and white material, featuring white mesh on the sides. The sneakers also come with white laces and a white strap. On that strap, there's a blue Swoosh. Gold accents line the sneakers, creating an elegant appearance.
Sneaker Files reports that the Nike KD 4 “Hyper Royal” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]