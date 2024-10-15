Take A Look At The New Images Of The Nike KD 4 "Hyper Royal"

KD's new sneaker is inspired by his MVP speech.

This heartwarming tribute transcended basketball and remains ingrained in mainstream culture. Over ten years later, Durant’s most sought-after signature model has surfaced in a new colorway that shines a light on that moment in time. The Nike KD 4 is adorned with details inspired by Durant’s speech and the MVP award. Teal insoles feature the text “you the real MVP” on the right, while the Slim Reaper’s silhouette is incorporated into a trophy on the left. With its blend of nostalgia and style, this release is a must-have for basketball and sneaker fans alike.

"Hyper Royal" Nike KD 4

These sneakers showcase a bright blue rubber sole combined with a gradient midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from an eye-catching blue and white material, featuring white mesh on the sides. The sneakers also come with white laces and a white strap. On that strap, there's a blue Swoosh. Gold accents line the sneakers, creating an elegant appearance.