Nike KD 4 “Scoring Title” Slated For 2025: First Look

A sneaker for one of the most prolific scorers ever.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 "Scoring Title" will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

These sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from a striking yellow material, adorned with bold blue accents and intricate geometric patterns. Bright yellow Nike Swooshes decorate the sides, while additional yellow detailing can be found throughout the design. The tongues showcase distinctive branding, highlighting the collaboration’s unique style. This eye-catching colorway and dynamic design make these shoes a standout choice for both performance and streetwear.

The midsole features a unique design, further enhancing the shoe's aesthetic appeal. Known for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the KD 4 delivers exceptional performance on the court . The shoe's design elements, including the prominent Swoosh and signature branding, reflect Durant's style and influence in the game. With the "Scoring Title" colorway, the Nike KD 4 is more than just a sneaker; it’s a tribute to Durant's legacy. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, as it represents a significant moment in basketball history. Keep an eye out for the drop, as this pair is sure to be a must-have for collectors.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.