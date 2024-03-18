Nike KD 4 “Nerf” Making Massive Comeback In 2024

13 years later, this iconic colorway is back.

The Nike KD 4, Kevin Durant's signature sneaker, will make a highly anticipated return in the iconic "Nerf" colorway this July. Originally released in limited quantities back in 2011, the "Nerf" iteration quickly became a sought-after sneaker among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Known for its vibrant and playful design inspired by the popular Nerf toy brand, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" features a striking combination of bold colors and unique detailing. With its eye-catching color scheme and nostalgic appeal, the "Nerf" colorway holds a special place in sneaker history.

The re-release of the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" offers both new and longtime fans of Kevin Durant's signature line the opportunity to own a piece of sneaker culture history. Designed for optimal performance on the basketball court, the Nike KD 4 combines innovative technology with Durant's dynamic playing style. Featuring responsive cushioning and lightweight materials, the KD 4 delivers comfort and support for players of all levels. The "Nerf" colorway adds an element of fun and personality to any sneaker collection.

"Nerf" Nike KD 4

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and black midsole with speckles. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a blue material, with green and grey accents. Further, an orange Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and a small green Swoosh is on the toebox. Also, the tongues feature both Nerf and Nike KD branding. Finally, the box these sneakers come in features a Nerf basketball hoop and ball.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Nerf” will be released in July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
