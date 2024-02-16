Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Releasing This Year

The Nike KD 4, a classic silhouette in Kevin Durant's signature line, is making waves with its upcoming "Aunt Pearl" colorway. Originally released in May 2012, this iteration pays tribute to Durant's late aunt, who battled breast cancer. The "Aunt Pearl" colorway features a mix of soft pinks and whites, symbolizing love and remembrance. Its elegant design and meaningful details make it a standout addition to the KD 4 lineup. With its inspiration and aesthetic, the "Aunt Pearl" colorway is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Durant's signature line.

Its release serves as a reminder of Durant's commitment to honoring his loved ones through his footwear. The KD 4, known for its combination of performance and style, continues to be a favorite among basketball players and collectors alike. Its sleek silhouette and innovative technology make it a go-to choice for athletes seeking both comfort and performance on the court. As the release date for the "Aunt Pearl" colorway approaches, anticipation is running high. Overall, sneakerheads and fans of Durant's signature line eagerly await the opportunity to add this meaningful iteration to their collections.

“Aunt Pearl” Nike KD 4

The sneakers feature a pink, semi-translucent sole, with a pink midsole. The uppers of the sneakers have an all-pink mesh. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the pink strap that covers the laces of the shoes. Also, the tongues and heels feature a pearl design, with Kevin Durant’s logo and the Cancer Ribbon. Overall, these sneakers are going to ignite nostalgia when they drop.

Just Fresh Kicks reports Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

