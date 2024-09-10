Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Release Date Unveiled

Get ready for the return of the Nike KD 4 in the iconic "Aunt Pearl" colorway, with a release date now set for just under a month away. Originally launched in May 2012, this beloved sneaker pays tribute to Kevin Durant's late Aunt Pearl. The shoe features a striking pink upper with white accents and floral detailing. The pink color represents breast cancer awareness, while the floral patterns add an elegant, meaningful touch.
Sneakerheads and KD fans are counting down the days for the comeback of this special colorway, which holds deep significance for many. The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" isn’t just a sneaker; it’s a heartfelt tribute to family and a powerful symbol of hope in the fight against cancer. With the release date fast approaching, this classic pair will be a sought-after piece. Don’t miss the chance to honor Aunt Pearl and support an important cause with this iconic release. Keep reading for the exact release date as excitement builds!
"Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4
As with past "Aunt Pearl" editions, this sneaker is dressed in an all-pink colorway. Also, the shoes feature a bold hot pink sole and midsole, both made from high-performance materials. Further, the upper is constructed from breathable mesh, maintaining the all-pink design. The straps also showcase a black Nike Swoosh, adding contrast to the look. Finally, the sneakers are highlighted by a Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues, set against a pearl background, paying tribute to the cause they support.
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” will be released this on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
