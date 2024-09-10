Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Release Date Unveiled

The release date is even earlier than the rumors.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" will be released this on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

As with past "Aunt Pearl" editions, this sneaker is dressed in an all-pink colorway. Also, the shoes feature a bold hot pink sole and midsole, both made from high-performance materials. Further, the upper is constructed from breathable mesh, maintaining the all-pink design. The straps also showcase a black Nike Swoosh, adding contrast to the look. Finally, the sneakers are highlighted by a Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues, set against a pearl background, paying tribute to the cause they support.

Get ready for the return of the Nike KD 4 in the iconic "Aunt Pearl" colorway, with a release date now set for just under a month away. Originally launched in May 2012, this beloved sneaker pays tribute to Kevin Durant 's late Aunt Pearl. The shoe features a striking pink upper with white accents and floral detailing. The pink color represents breast cancer awareness, while the floral patterns add an elegant, meaningful touch.

