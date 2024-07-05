Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” Receives New Photos

More photos have surfaced of this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” will be released this holiday season, with November 23rd floating around. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

As is customary with previous “Aunt Pearl” editions, this sneaker is adorned in an all-pink colorway. Also, the sneakers feature a vibrant hot pink sole and midsole, both crafted from high-performance materials. The upper is made of breathable mesh, continuing the all-pink theme. The straps display a black Nike Swoosh for added contrast. The sneakers are distinguished by the Breast Cancer ribbon on the tongues and a pearl background, honoring the cause they represent.

Sneakerheads and KD fans are eagerly anticipating the comeback of this classic colorway, as it holds a special place in many hearts . The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is more than just a sneaker; it's a tribute to family and a symbol of hope in the fight against cancer. Keep an eye out for updates on the release date. The Nike KD 4 "Aunt Pearl" is sure to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss the chance to honor Aunt Pearl and support a worthy cause with this iconic sneaker.

