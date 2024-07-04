Nike Air Max SNDR “Black” Returning For 25 Year Anniversary

By Ben Atkinson
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE
Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
A classic sneaker is coming back this year.

The Nike Air Max SNDR is making a grand return in a sleek "Black" colorway, 25 years after its original release in 1999. Known for its innovative design, the Air Max SNDR is back with features that combine both style and performance. This edition showcases an all-black look, giving the sneaker a modern and sophisticated appeal. One of the standout features of the Nike Air Max SNDR is its zip-up design, which provides a secure and tight fit. This design element not only enhances the aesthetic but also ensures that the shoe stays snug during various activities.

Reflective details are strategically placed on the sneaker, adding a touch of visibility and flair. These accents ensure that the wearer remains visible in low-light conditions, adding a practical element to the stylish design. The Air Max cushioning in the midsole delivers exceptional comfort and support, making it perfect for all-day wear. The return of the Nike Air Max SNDR in the "Black" colorway is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts. Its blend of classic design and modern updates makes it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. Overall, keep an eye out for its release and experience the timeless appeal of the Nike Air Max SNDR.

"Black" Nike Air Max SNDR

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and also a matching midsole, with various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an all-black durable material. Further, reflective details adorn the sides and a small Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR “Black” will be released on September 5th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
