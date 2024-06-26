Nike Air Force 1 Low “Escape” Returning After 20 Years

A classic is returning.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is releasing the "Escape" colorway, a revival of a classic from 2005. This pair stays true to its original design, maintaining the timeless appeal that sneaker enthusiasts love. The silhouette features a white base, providing a clean and crisp look. Brown overlays add depth and contrast to the design, giving it a sophisticated edge. Black details further enhance the overall aesthetic, creating a balanced and stylish appearance. The combination of white, brown, and black makes this colorway versatile and easy to pair with various outfits.

The "Escape" colorway continues this tradition, offering the same high-quality construction. The leather upper ensures longevity, while the cushioned midsole provides all-day comfort. This re-release is highly anticipated, as it brings back a beloved design from two decades ago. Sneaker collectors and fans of the original will appreciate the attention to detail and faithful recreation of the 2005 version. Don't miss out on the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Escape" colorway. It's a perfect blend of classic style and modern comfort, making it a must-have for any sneaker collection.

"Escape" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the uppers feature white leather with light brown overlays near the front and dark brown overlays near the back. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, dark laces and a gold lace dubrae complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Escape” will be released sometime next spring. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike