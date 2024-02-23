Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Pure Platinum” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 '87 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Pure Platinum" colorway. This iteration of the iconic silhouette showcases a sleek and modern design, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts looking for a versatile and stylish option. Further, the "Pure Platinum" colorway features a clean and minimalist aesthetic, with a predominantly white upper accented by subtle hits of platinum throughout. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the Nike Air Max 1 '87 delivers both style and comfort.

The classic Air Max 1 silhouette is updated with modern touches, ensuring a fresh and contemporary look. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to the gym, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. The "Pure Platinum" colorway offers a timeless appeal that will complement any outfit. With its clean and understated design, this upcoming release is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Pure Platinum," as it will be in high demand. Don't miss your chance to add this stylish and versatile sneaker to your collection.

Read More: Travis Scott Reveals Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue”

"Pure Platinum" Nike Air Max 1 ’87

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white mesh bae, with grey leather overlays found in two shades. Also, a grey leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, white laces and platinum branding on the tongues and heels complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Pure Platinum” will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Dark Mocha” Gets A First Look

[Via]