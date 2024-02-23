Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Dark Mocha” Gets A First Look

As the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 gains momentum in popularity, sneaker enthusiasts are anticipating the release of the "Dark Mocha" colorway. The excitement surrounding this model continues to grow as it receives more color options. The "Dark Mocha" colorway offers a fresh take on the classic Air Jordan 1 Low 85. It combines rich brown tones with contrasting accents for a striking look. With its timeless design and versatile color palette, this iteration will be a standout choice for sneakerheads looking to add to their collection.

As anticipation builds for the release of the "Dark Mocha" colorway, sneakerheads are awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair. The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 has already proven to be a hit among enthusiasts, and this latest color option is sure to further solidify its status as a must-have sneaker. With its combination of heritage-inspired design and modern flair, the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 continues to captivate sneaker fans worldwide. Stay tuned for updates on the release date of the "Dark Mocha" colorway. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history.

"Dark Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Low 85

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Also, white laces and a white tongue complete the design. Next, a dark brown Swoosh is present on the sides. Finally, dark mocha Nike branding is located on the tongue and a white Wings logo is on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a big hit when it drops.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Dark Mocha” is going to drop in the holiday season of 2024 Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

