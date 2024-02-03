Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Neutral Grey” Receives A First Look

Step into classic style with the Air Jordan 1 Low '85, a sneaker that pays homage to the iconic original. The upcoming "Neutral Grey" colorway adds a timeless touch, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike. Featuring the same silhouette that took the sneaker world by storm in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 captures the essence of vintage cool. The "Neutral Grey" edition enhances this classic vibe, offering a versatile option for any wardrobe.

Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 delivers both durability and comfort. The "Neutral Grey" colorway brings a clean and understated aesthetic, making it easy to pair with a variety of outfits for any occasion. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Jordan legacy or a newcomer to the sneaker scene, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 in "Neutral Grey" will become a go-to choice. Stay tuned for its release, as this colorway promises to evoke nostalgia and style in equal measure, creating a timeless look for the modern sneakerhead.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” Photos Revealed

“Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

The sneakers feature a black rubber and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base. Further, grey and black leather overlays are featured. Next, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Also, black laces are present. Finally, the sneakers feature a black Wings logo on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Neutral Grey” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “All-Star” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.