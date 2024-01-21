Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Velvet Brown” Drop Details

A luxurious AM1.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Max-1-87-Velvet-Brown-FZ3621-220-5

The Nike Air Max 1 '87 is gearing up for a fresh look with its upcoming "Velvet Brown" colorway, and people are getting excited. This classic sneaker is loved by many. The new color adds a touch of Velvet Brown, making it stand out in a cool way. You can wear it for any occasion, not just for sports. The Air Max 1 '87 has a timeless design that's been popular since 1987. Now, with the Velvet Brown twist, it's like a modern upgrade. Sneaker fans are eager to grab a pair when it drops. 

The brown color gives it a stylish and versatile vibe, perfect for casual days or a sporty look. As the release date approaches, keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 '87 in the "Velvet Brown" colorway. It's more than just a shoe; it's a style statement. Join the excitement and step into fashion with this classic sneaker in its new and cool Velvet Brown edition. Get ready to rock the streets with a pair of Air Max 1 '87 that blend comfort and style effortlessly.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Twist “Baroque Brown” Officially Unveiled

“Velvet Brown” Nike Air Max 1 ‘87

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole that features speckles. Next, a white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with light tan leather overlays and velvet brown suede overlays as well. Also, a dark leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and tan laces complete the design. Finally, dark Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels of these sneakers. 

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Velvet Brown” is going to drop on March 15th. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Gets In-Hand Photos

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.