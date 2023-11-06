Nike Air Max 1 ’87 LX “Light Smoke Grey” Drop Details

The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 LX is making a remarkable return with its "Light Smoke Grey” colorway, reigniting the excitement of sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. This iconic model, celebrated for its blend of style and comfort, continues to capture the attention of fans and those who appreciate both classic design and modern performance. The "Light Smoke Grey” colorway is poised to reintroduce a fresh and stylish look, maintaining the iconic silhouette while adding contemporary elements. This release is expected to attract sneaker collectors and individuals who appreciate a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary style.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 LX is renowned for its revolutionary Air cushioning technology and remains a sought-after choice for those who value both style and comfort in their footwear. As the "Light Smoke Grey” version returns to the market, the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 LX reinforces its status as a symbol of enduring sneaker culture, showcasing its ability to seamlessly blend classic heritage with modern design trends, ensuring its appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts who appreciate its iconic status and its fusion of style and innovation.

"Light Smoke Grey" Nike Air Max 1 ’87 LX

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features a Nike air bubble. The uppers are constructed from a white base, with grey leather overlays in two shades. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Nike branding is found on the tongues as well as the heels, both in unconventional styles. Finally, note that this pair is a WMNS release, so only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 LX “Light Smoke Grey” will be released sometime during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

