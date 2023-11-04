Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Royal” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf, a celebrated fusion of sport and style, is generating excitement with its upcoming "Royal" colorway. This iconic model, known for its blend of athletic performance and fashion, continues to captivate golfers and sneaker enthusiasts. The "Royal" colorway is poised to introduce a classic and vibrant look. It features rich royal blue accents that exude timeless elegance. Golfers and individuals who appreciate a stylish yet functional design on the green will be drawn to this upcoming release.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf holds significance as a symbol of golf culture. Its innovative design and comfortable cushioning tailored for the course make it perfect. It remains a sought-after choice for golfers and style-conscious individuals both on and off the fairway. As the "Royal" version prepares to hit the market, the sneaker reinforces its position as a symbol of style and golfing heritage. This special colorway adds a fresh layer of sophistication and elegance to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts who appreciate its blend of athletic performance and timeless design.

Read More: Nike Air More Uptempo “Olympic” Release Details Revealed

"Royal" Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with gray and royal blue suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh is black, matching the sole. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features black Nike branding. The sock liner is also royal blue as well as the Nike Air on the heel. Overall, this is an incredibly popular sneaker with an incredible color scheme.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Royal" will be released on March 27th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Huarache Runner “Hemp” Just Dropped

[Via]