Air Jordan 1 High “Royal Reimagined” Complete Official Photos

DJ Khaled previewed the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal Reimagined" in an Instagram video a couple of weeks ago. The Jordan 1's impact on sneakers and sneaker culture is immense, and it has changed the way we perceive athletic footwear. Its bold colorways, high-top silhouette, and distinctive Nike Swoosh made it an instant favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The sneaker shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. We will continue to see more colorways and special editions for years to come.

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has seen countless collaborations, limited editions, and reimaginations, each adding to its allure and cultural significance. Its timeless design continues to inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts, transcending generations and remaining a staple in sneaker collections worldwide. Now the iconic colorway is getting a new look on an iconic silhouette. Keep reading to get an official look at this pair, and also to learn when the sneakers are releasing and what the retail price will be.

"Royal Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High

Image via Nike

The sneaker keeps the same Royal colorway scheme with black, white, and royal blue all over. The difference in this pair is the sneaker is completely made of suede, not the same leather used in the Jordan 1 "Royal." The sneaker also features the Air Jordan Wings logo on the side of the ankle and the Nike Air emblem on the tongue. Overall, this sneaker maintains the "Royal" feel but gives the sneaker a new texture.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal Reimagined" will be released on November 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

