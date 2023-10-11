Air Jordan 1 Low x Chris Paul “Give Them Flowers” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a classic sneaker that embodies the original design of the iconic Air Jordan 1. With its low-cut profile, it offers a versatile and timeless look suitable for various occasions. The Air Jordan 1 Low retains the signature details that made the original silhouette famous, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate basketball heritage. Its clean and simple design, coupled with its historical significance, solidifies its place as a must-have in any sneaker collection.

Chris Paul, a prominent NBA player, is adding his touch to the Air Jordan 1 Low through an exciting collaboration. Known for his exceptional skills and leadership, Paul's influence extends beyond the court. While he has made significant impacts on various teams throughout his career, he is now on the Golden State Warriors. His collaboration with the Air Jordan 1 Low showcases his dedication to both basketball and sneaker culture. This partnership brings together his on-court prowess and style, making the upcoming sneaker a highly anticipated release.

"Give Them Flowers" Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers are where these sneakers get interesting. A floral pattern dominates the upper as white and sail are the only colors found. A white Nike Swoosh and toebox complete the design. As shown below, "Give Them Flowers" can be found on the tongue in a light blue, and the sole features flowers under the semi-translucent sole. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway with intricate designs that honor Chris Paul and the other NBA players who deserve respect.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low x Chris Paul “Give Them Flowers” is releasing on October 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

