Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors fell short of repeating as the champions of the NBA. The Warriors were knocked out of the 2023 Playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Lakers. The Warriors seemed to be missing just one more piece to get over the hump. Although it was practically the same team that won the Larry O’Brien just a year before. Nevertheless, the Warriors felt like it was time to shake things up a bit. When you have the chance to bring in a future Hall of Famer, you can’t pass it up.

Chris Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal. The trade sent former Wizards star Bradley Beal to Phoenix. However, before that trade was even officially completed, Paul had another new home. The Warriors wasted little time in bringing Paul to the organization. However, that means trading away a young piece of the franchise. That young piece would end up being Jordan Poole. Poole already had an up-and-down year, including an altercation with Draymond Green. However, Curry will not forget his time with the team.

Read More: Draymond Green Agrees With Steve Kerr About Effect Of Jordan Poole Fight

Steph Curry Trusts Warriors Plan

"You hate losing [Jordan Poole]… That’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own [and then get traded]… But we’re trying to win next year and Chris Paul can help."



Steph Curry on the CP3-Poole deal 🔄



(via @anthonyVslater, https://t.co/0AjzFCwtmK) pic.twitter.com/2ZVvONMzzI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 27, 2023

In his first comments about the trade, Curry mentioned how hard it is to see Poole go. “You hate losing [Jordan Poole]… That’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own [and then get traded]… But we’re trying to win next year, and Chris Paul can help.” The last part of that comment is the sole reason for the trade. Paul puts the Warriors in a better position to compete for a title. However, will he be open to coming off of the bench?

It may take some time for the Warriors to blend Paul into their chemistry. However, Curry and Paul both are proven winners. They each know the sacrifices that need to be made for the greater good. But does Paul give the Warriors a better chance at beating a team like the Denver Nuggets? Do you think this trade made the Warriors better? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: Jordan Poole Media Session Led To Tense Vibe In Warriors Locker Room

[Via]