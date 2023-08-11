Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Night Maroon” Release Details

Introducing the Air Jordan 1 Low GS, a stylish sneaker designed for versatile wear. This shoe features the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette in a lower profile, perfect for everyday activities. The Air Jordan 1 Low GS offers a comfortable fit and a range of color options, allowing wearers to express their personal style effortlessly. With its timeless design and nod to basketball heritage, this sneaker has become a popular choice for those seeking both fashion and comfort. It’s important to note that these sneakers are only available in Grade School sizing.

The durable construction ensures longevity, while the rubber outsole provides traction for various surfaces. Whether you’re hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, the Air Jordan 1 Low GS is a reliable and fashionable option. Step into the legacy of the Air Jordan 1 in a lower cut with the Air Jordan 1 Low GS, your go-to choice for casual yet iconic sneaker style. Now, the AJ1 Low is releasing in a “Night Maroon” sometime this year and it’s the perfect colorway for the model.

“Night Maroon” Air Jordan 1 Low GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a maroon rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are constructed of phantom-colored leather with maroon leather overlays. The laces feature both maroon and orange, and the tongue has an orange Jumpman logo. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, in orange. Overall, these sneakers are simple and dressed in a clean colorway. The maroon and orange combination works very well on this silhouette and kids will love these when they drop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Night Maroon” is releasing sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

