The Nike Air Humara is back in a new colorway.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air Humara “Buff Gold” Officially Unveiled

Discover the Nike Air Humara, a rugged sneaker designed for outdoor exploration and urban adventures. This versatile shoe features a durable construction that can withstand various terrains and conditions. The Air Humara’s distinctive design, with its chunky sole and bold details, adds a touch of style to its functional appeal. Whether you’re hitting the trails or navigating the city streets, the Nike Air Humara is a reliable and fashionable choice for those who seek both comfort and durability in their footwear.

With its cushioned midsole, supportive fit, and traction-enhancing outsole, the Air Humara ensures a comfortable and confident fit wherever you go. The shoe’s breathable materials and protective overlays offer additional comfort and support, making it suitable for long walks or more demanding outdoor activities. Available in a range of colorways, the Nike Air Humara lets you express your personal style while staying prepared for whatever adventure comes your way. Experience the perfect blend of performance and style with the Nike Air Humara, your go-to companion for all your outdoor pursuits.

“Buff Gold” Nike Air Humara

Nike Air Humara
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber gum sole with a checkered, textured midsole. The upper features a buff gold mesh upper with leather and other durable overlays. A dark grey can be found on the tongue and heel, and red accents are featured on the sneakers. Red accents can be found on the tongue, toebox, laces, heel, and sides of the sneakers. Also, a buff golf Nike Swoosh completes the design, with red “AIR” branding next to it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Humara “Buff Gold” is releasing on October 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Nike Air Humara
Image via Nike
Buff Gold
Image via Nike

