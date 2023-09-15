Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG Golf “Ryder’s Cup USA” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf is a cool pair of shoes that golfers and sneaker lovers can enjoy. These kicks bring together style and comfort, making them perfect for a day on the golf course or just hanging out. With their classic design, the Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf shoes have been a hit since the '80s. They've got the iconic Air Max cushioning in the sole, so your feet stay comfy all day long. Whether you're walking the fairway or hitting the streets, these shoes have got you covered.

But that's not all as Nike is getting ready to drop a special version of these shoes called the "Ryder's Cup USA." These kicks are all about showing off your patriotic pride with a United States theme. They come in red, white, and blue colors, making them a perfect match for Team USA fans. So, if you're looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of golf shoes or just want to rep your country's colors, keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Ryder's Cup USA." They're sure to be a hole-in-one for your shoe collection.

"Ryder's Cup USA" Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf

The sneakers feature a blue, obsidian, white, and red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with red leather overlays creating a shiny effect. An obsidian Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, with white stars. Nike branding is found on the tongue and Nike Golf is on the heels. The insoles feature "Prestige. Tradition. Passion" in white lettering.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG Golf “Ryder’s Cup USA” will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

