Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “Gift Giving” First Look

The Air Jordan 6 Low Golf is a fusion of style and sport, reimagining the classic Air Jordan 6 design for the golf course. Drawing inspiration from the iconic sneaker that debuted in 1991, this golf iteration maintains the low-top profile with added functionality for golfers. The shoe embodies a balance of comfort and performance, catering to both sneaker enthusiasts and golf aficionados. Featuring the familiar Jumpman logo and a sleek silhouette, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf showcases a unique blend of streetwear and sportswear aesthetics.

The release embodies the evolving fusion of fashion and athletic performance. It invites golfers to enjoy the game with a touch of iconic sneaker history. Like other Air Jordan releases, this golf version bridges sports and style, transitioning from fairway to casual settings. The Air Jordan 6 Low Golf appeals to a broad audience, uniting fans of the Air Jordan line and those seeking functional, stylish golf footwear. Now the sneakers are getting a “Gift Giving” colorway, one that we are also going to see in an Air Jordan 1 Golf model very soon.

“Gift Giving” Air Jordan 6 Low Golf

Image via long7ze

The sneakers feature a clear plastic sole that reveals a pattern of the new, futuristic “23” logo. Cleats are present on this pair, meaning you’ll have maximum traction when hitting that driver down the fairway (hopefully!). The uppers are all-metallic silver leather with grey leather overlays. Metal lace details give the sneakers a touch of elegance and Jordan Jumpman logos can be found on both tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “Gift Giving” is releasing on November 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via long7ze

Image via long7ze

