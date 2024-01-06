Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “White Gum” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf merges athletic prowess with iconic style, and its upcoming "White Gum" colorway adds a fresh touch to this classic design. Retaining the signature elements of the original Air Jordan 1, this golf version features a low-top silhouette, offering improved mobility for the course. The "White Gum" color scheme brings a clean and versatile look, blending effortlessly with various golfing outfits while maintaining the shoe's heritage appeal.

Engineered with durability in mind, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf incorporates a specialized outsole that ensures traction and stability during swings and walks across the greens. The shoe continues the legacy of the Air Jordan line, catering to golfers seeking a combination of fashion and functionality. Whether on or off the fairway, this iteration stands out for its fusion of retro charm and modern utility. The "White Gum" variant presents a crisp option for enthusiasts aiming to elevate their golfing experience with a touch of timeless Jordan style.

“White Gum” Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature gum rubber soles with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays. A white leather Nike Swoosh is present on the sides. Next, white laces complete the design. A Jumpman Golf logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Wings logo is featured on the heels. Overall, this sneaker takes on a very cohesive colorway of an all-white upper, with a gum rubber sole. This pair is perfect for the course.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “White Gum” will be released on January 19th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

