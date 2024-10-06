Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC/Gum” Officially Unveiled

The UNC look goes incredibly well with the gum rubber sole.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC/Gum” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers have a gum rubber sole paired with a fresh white midsole. Also, the base consists of white leather, with UNC blue leather overlays. Further, a blue Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with blue laces and a white tongue. Blue Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in white stitching, providing a classic appearance.

The silhouette maintains the classic lines and iconic branding that sneaker enthusiasts love, ensuring it stands out in any collection . The Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its comfort and performance, making it suitable for both on-court action and casual wear. With this upcoming release, fans can expect a perfect blend of style and functionality. This exclusive women’s edition is sure to attract attention and is a must-have for any sneaker lover. As anticipation builds, sneakerheads should mark their calendars for the release date to secure this standout piece. The “UNC/Gum” colorway promises to make a bold statement.

