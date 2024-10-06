Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lucky Green” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid will release in a fresh "Lucky Green" colorway. This sneaker maintains the classic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1, which has been a favorite among sneakerheads for decades. The "Lucky Green" colorway features a clean blend of white and grey leather, complemented by vibrant green accents. The design includes green on the Swoosh, collar, and branding, creating a striking contrast against the predominantly white upper. This combination not only gives the sneaker a fresh look but also pays homage to classic Celtics colors, making it a great option for fans of the Boston franchise.
The mid-top height provides additional ankle support, making it a versatile choice for both on and off the court. With its stylish color palette, the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 Mid is perfect for casual wear or as part of a sporty outfit. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will want to add this pair to their lineup. The release date is highly anticipated, and it promises to be a sought-after addition to the Jordan brand family. Keep an eye out for the official drop!
"Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 Mid
The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a sail leather base with grey leather overlays. Also, a green Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in green, above the Swoosh. Grey laces complete the design. Finally, green Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lucky Green” will be released sometime next spring. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
