Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lucky Green” Officially Revealed

A perfect pair for Celtics fans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lucky Green” will be released sometime next spring. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a sail leather base with grey leather overlays. Also, a green Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in green, above the Swoosh. Grey laces complete the design. Finally, green Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

The mid-top height provides additional ankle support, making it a versatile choice for both on and off the court. With its stylish color palette, the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 Mid is perfect for casual wear or as part of a sporty outfit. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will want to add this pair to their lineup. The release date is highly anticipated, and it promises to be a sought-after addition to the Jordan brand family. Keep an eye out for the official drop!

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.