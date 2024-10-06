Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred” Gets Official Images

It looks like this release will be a grade school exclusive.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to make waves with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This fresh take on the classic silhouette features a sleek combination of black, grey, and vibrant red accents. The shoe showcases a predominantly black upper crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and style. The bold red elements provide a striking contrast, making this release stand out. Designed specifically for grade school sizes, the "Bred" edition captures the essence of the iconic Air Jordan 4 while adding a modern twist.

The signature Air cushioning in the heel ensures comfort during play, while the distinct design elements maintain the heritage of the Air Jordan line. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Bred" colorway will appeal to both collectors and young sneaker enthusiasts. While this release is exclusive to GS sizes, it promises to be a must-have for those who appreciate the blend of classic and contemporary styles. Keep an eye out for this release, as it’s sure to turn heads and elevate any sneaker collection.

These sneakers come with a black and red sole and a black midsole, complete with a Nike Air bubble for added comfort. Further, the uppers are made from leather suede, complemented by additional black overlays in various materials, creating a textured look. Black laces and a black tongue further enhance the sleek color scheme. The tongues feature Jordan Brand branding, while the heels are marked with "Nike Air" branding in red, adding a subtle but striking contrast to the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Bred" will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

