Official Look At The Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred”

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred” drops this summer, and it’s shaping up to be one of the season’s most hyped releases. This new silhouette reimagines the legendary “Bred” colorway while introducing a remastered low-top frame. Originally introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and became a fan favorite thanks to its visible Air cushioning and mesh side panels. The model gained fame on and off the court, worn by Michael Jordan during some of his most clutch moments. The “Bred” colorway, short for black and red, has always stood out as a symbol of grit and greatness.

This RM version keeps that energy alive but brings in modern tweaks. The low-top cut, updated materials, and sleeker frame give it a lifestyle-ready vibe while still paying tribute to its performance roots. It's made for sneakerheads who respect history but want something new. Looking at the photos, the sneaker blends smooth black suede, mesh uppers, and red accents with grey midsoles. The bold Nike Air heel branding seals the deal, linking past to present. This drop bridges eras and gives one of the most iconic Jordans a futuristic edge.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred” features black suede and mesh uppers with premium leather on the toe. A red Jumpman logo appears on the tongue, while the signature Nike Air branding pops in red across the heel. Also, grey midsoles and a red outsole round out the familiar color combo. Further, the remastered low-top silhouette adds a modern twist to this heritage-heavy design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. The Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred” brings a bold remix to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic colorways, blending classic elements with fresh design cues.

Image via Nike