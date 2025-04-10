The women’s Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” just dropped, and it’s already flying off shelves. Designed with a futuristic twist, this pair brings a new energy to the iconic Jordan 4 silhouette. While some sizes are still available, they’re going fast, and it’s easy to see why. The all-over neutral tone gives it a luxe look, while grid overlays add a touch of innovation. The Air Jordan 4 originally launched in 1989 as Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe. Tinker Hatfield designed the model with mesh paneling and plastic wings to enhance both style and performance. The “Rattan” colorway takes those design cues and elevates them into something bold and fresh.

The creamy beige upper and translucent details make this release stand out in a sea of retros. A golden Jumpman charm dangles from the laces, adding elegance to the experimental build. The futuristic lattice cage around the tongue and ankle gives off high-fashion vibes while staying true to the Jordan 4 DNA. It’s a perfect example of past meets future. As seen in the photos, the Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” offers something different. With its neutral color palette, sculptural overlays, and lifestyle appeal, this pair bridges sporty heritage with modern design. Jordan fans and streetwear heads alike will find plenty to appreciate here.

Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” features a monochromatic beige upper with futuristic mesh cages and soft leather construction. Gold Jumpman accents and a translucent heel tab elevate the luxury feel. A matching sole unit and sculpted plastic wings complete the design. Clean, neutral, and forward-thinking.

More Photos

The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” wwas just released at Nike and some sizes are still availablw for purhase. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210. This women’s exclusive brings a bold redesign to the classic Jordan 4 silhouette. Its futuristic mesh structure and monochromatic upper deliver a sleek, fashion-forward vibe. With demand rising fast, this drop won’t stay in stock for long.

