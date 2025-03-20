How The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” Reinvents The Classic Jordan 4

The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” is a bold reimagination of one of the most beloved models in sneaker history. First introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 became an instant classic with its unique mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and supportive wings. Further, this latest release takes those elements and amplifies them, delivering a futuristic aesthetic with an intricate cage-like upper. The updated look maintains the sneaker’s signature structure while introducing a fresh take on breathability and style. Designed for both performance and lifestyle wear, the Jordan 4 has long been a staple in sneaker culture. Michael Jordan made history wearing this silhouette, solidifying its place in the sneaker world.

Over the years, the model has evolved through collaborations, premium materials, and experimental designs. The NET “Rattan” colorway stands out by pushing the boundaries of its original form, blending high-fashion elements with classic basketball heritage. As seen in the photos, this pair features a tonal beige upper with a striking grid overlay, gold accents, and an unmistakable Jumpman charm. The bold modifications create a visually distinct design while maintaining the comfort and support the Air Jordan 4 is known for. This release is a statement piece, merging innovation with the legendary Jordan legacy.

Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” transforms the classic silhouette with an intricate lattice-like structure. Also, the soft beige upper features synthetic mesh overlays that add a futuristic edge. Gold branding details bring a subtle luxury feel, while the supportive midsole houses signature Air cushioning. Further, a durable rubber outsole ensures traction and stability. The sneaker’s grid paneling and tonal design give it a sleek, modern aesthetic while preserving the heritage of the Jordan 4.

Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” Release

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 NET “Rattan” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

Image via Nike