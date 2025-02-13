Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 NET "Black" Are Here

The Air Jordan 4 NET "Black" is gearing up for its release, and official images have just surfaced, giving sneakerheads a detailed look at this sleek new iteration. This version stands out with its unique netted upper, a fresh take on the classic Jordan 4 design. Dressed in an all-black colorway, the sneaker exudes versatility and style, making it an essential pickup for any collection. A subtle silver hangtag adds a refined touch, balancing the bold design with understated sophistication. Every detail of the Air Jordan 4 NET "Black" showcases premium craftsmanship. The innovative netted upper, high-quality materials, and signature Jordan 4 elements make this pair a standout.

Whether on the streets or in a sneaker display, this colorway demands attention. The combination of performance and aesthetic appeal ensures both comfort and durability, making it perfect for everyday wear. With official images now available, anticipation is growing fast. Sneakerheads worldwide are preparing to secure their pairs, knowing this exclusive design won't last long. Expect a limited release, so stay tuned for the official drop date. Whether you're into bold statement pieces or refined sneaker aesthetics, the Air Jordan 4 NET "Black" is set to be a must-have for 2025.

"Black" Air Jordan 4 NET

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast an all-black rubber outsole paired with a matching black midsole for a sleek, uniform look. However, the upper is where this pair truly stands out. Made from black leather, the design incorporates a netted texture that gives the shoe a unique, modern twist. Black laces blend seamlessly into the aesthetic, while Jordan branding on the tongues and heels is expected to follow suit. To complete the look, a silver Jumpman hangtag adds a subtle yet striking contrast on the sides.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 NET “Black” will be released on February 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

Image via Nike