Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Officially Unveiled

BY Ben Atkinson 7.3K Views
Image via Nike
A clean look for the Jordan 5.

The Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” has officially been revealed with stunning new photos. This release brings a fresh twist to a timeless classic, blending nostalgia with updated details. The sneaker retains its sleek black nubuck upper, delivering a clean and iconic look. Metallic silver accents on the midsole, paired with the signature shark-tooth design, provide the bold contrast that fans have come to love. An icy blue outsole enhances the modern appeal while maintaining ties to the original aesthetic. The reflective tongue shines bright, featuring a red Jumpman logo that pops against the black and silver tones.

Classic “Nike Air” branding appears on the heels, adding a touch of heritage to the design. White laces further emphasize the crisp, balanced palette of this reimagined iteration. With a focus on quality materials and craftsmanship, this version honors the legacy of the Air Jordan 5 while appealing to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. Perfect for both collectors and casual wearers, the “Black Metallic Reimagined” blends timeless style with updated elements for a fresh take on a fan favorite. As excitement builds, these official photos offer a detailed glimpse into what’s sure to be one of the most sought-after drops of 2025.

"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5
Air-Jordan-5-Black-Metallic-Reimagined-HF3975-001-Release-Date
Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a frosty blue rubber outsole paired with a black midsole featuring metallic silver, fighter jet-inspired details. The uppers are crafted from black nubuck, complemented by matching overlays for a cohesive look. Transparent netting adds texture to the sides, while crisp white laces provide a clean contrast. Vibrant red Jordan logos on the tongues and white branding on the heels complete the design with bold highlights.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 8th. Official photos reveal a stunning design. Additionally, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop, making this highly anticipated release a must-have for collectors.

Air-Jordan-5-Black-Metallic-Reimagined-HF3975-001-Release-Date-1
Image via Nike
Air-Jordan-5-Black-Metallic-Reimagined-HF3975-001-Release-Date-4
Image via Nike

