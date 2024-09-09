Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” On-Foot Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes come with an icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole featuring metallic silver fighter jet-inspired accents. The uppers are made of black nubuck, complemented by matching overlays. Clear netting is visible on the sides, along with white laces. Red accents include the Jordan branding on the tongues, while white branding appears on the heels.

This reimagined Air Jordan 5 blends performance with stylish details . The signature shark teeth on the midsole are highlighted in grey, enhancing its unique design. A red Jumpman logo on the tongue ties the color scheme together, delivering a bold yet timeless look. With excitement building among sneakerheads, the upcoming release of the "Black Metallic Reimagined" is highly anticipated. This version perfectly combines the Air Jordan 5's legendary design with fresh, contemporary updates.

On-foot photos of the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" have surfaced, and the release is now just a few months away, generating plenty of buzz . This version introduces an icy blue sole, adding a fresh spin to the iconic silhouette. The sleek black upper, paired with grey and red accents, elevates the shoe's visual appeal, offering a sharp contrast. Reflective 3M piping throughout the design gives the classic look a modern touch, while white laces pop against the dark upper for a bold effect.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.