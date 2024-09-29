Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Lots of shoes are happening around All Star Weekend 2025.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole combined with a black midsole that showcases metallic silver fighter jet-inspired details. Also, the uppers are crafted from black nubuck, paired with matching overlays. Further, clear netting adorns the sides, accompanied by white laces. Red accents are found on the Jordan branding on the tongues, while white branding is displayed on the heels.

This reimagined Air Jordan 5 seamlessly blends performance with stylish details. The signature shark teeth on the midsole are highlighted in grey, amplifying its unique design. Also, a red Jumpman logo on the tongue ties the colorway together, delivering a bold yet timeless aesthetic. With anticipation building among sneakerheads, the "Black Metallic Reimagined" release is highly awaited. This version masterfully merges the Air Jordan 5’s legendary design with fresh, contemporary updates.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.