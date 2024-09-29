Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Lots of shoes are happening around All Star Weekend 2025.

A closer look at the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" has been unveiled, and the release is just a few months away, generating significant buzz. This version introduces an icy blue sole, offering a fresh twist on the iconic silhouette. The sleek black upper, combined with grey and red accents, enhances the shoe’s visual appeal, providing a sharp contrast. Reflective 3M piping adds a modern touch to the classic design, while the white laces stand out against the dark upper for a bold effect.

This reimagined Air Jordan 5 seamlessly blends performance with stylish details. The signature shark teeth on the midsole are highlighted in grey, amplifying its unique design. Also, a red Jumpman logo on the tongue ties the colorway together, delivering a bold yet timeless aesthetic. With anticipation building among sneakerheads, the "Black Metallic Reimagined" release is highly awaited. This version masterfully merges the Air Jordan 5’s legendary design with fresh, contemporary updates.

"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole combined with a black midsole that showcases metallic silver fighter jet-inspired details. Also, the uppers are crafted from black nubuck, paired with matching overlays. Further, clear netting adorns the sides, accompanied by white laces. Red accents are found on the Jordan branding on the tongues, while white branding is displayed on the heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

