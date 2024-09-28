Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” Gets In-Hand Look

You can actually scrape the Swoosh off and revealed a secret color.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” will be released on February 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole combined with a sail midsole. The uppers are constructed with a white foundation accented by royal blue overlays. A black Nike Swoosh, along with a dark Jordan Wings logo, adorns the sides. Note that you can actually scratch the black off the Swoosh and reveal a red one. Additionally, royal blue laces complement the black tongue. Lastly, a red Swoosh appears on the tongues for a finishing touch.

New in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air "Deep Royal Blue" have surfaced, creating even more excitement for this upcoming release . The sneaker showcases a crisp white leather base, offering a clean and classic appearance. Bold royal blue overlays provide a striking contrast, giving the shoe a vibrant and eye-catching look. The sail midsole adds a vintage feel, enhancing the overall design with a subtle yet stylish touch. What sets this pair apart is the ability to scrape the Swoosh and reveal a red color underneath, adding a customizable element to the sneaker.

