Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Midnight Navy” Officially Unveiled

A clean navy blue with royal accents.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Midnight Navy” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole and a matching navy midsole. Also, navy leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more navy leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels. Overall, this sneaker is all set to be a hit WMNS exclusive.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is set to impress with its upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway, boasting a sleek navy and gold palette . This edition embraces sophistication with its deep tones, offering versatility for any occasion. With its color scheme, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 Low exudes understated style while incorporating white accents for a clean and classic look. The use of premium materials further elevates the design, ensuring that each detail catches the eye and adds to the overall allure of the shoe.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.