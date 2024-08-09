Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Midnight Navy” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is set to impress with its upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway, boasting a sleek navy and gold palette. This edition embraces sophistication with its deep tones, offering versatility for any occasion. With its color scheme, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 Low exudes understated style while incorporating white accents for a clean and classic look. The use of premium materials further elevates the design, ensuring that each detail catches the eye and adds to the overall allure of the shoe.
This upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual appeal but also provides a refined option for those seeking a blend of classic and contemporary styles. Featuring a timeless silhouette and a sophisticated combination of midnight navy with gold accents, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is sure to stand out in sneaker collections. Whether worn for everyday use or to make a subtle statement, this release epitomizes the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make's ability to seamlessly merge simplicity and elegance into one pair of sneakers.
"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole and a matching navy midsole. Also, navy leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more navy leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels. Overall, this sneaker is all set to be a hit WMNS exclusive.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Midnight Navy” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
