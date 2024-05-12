Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Black/Metallic Gold” Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is set to impress with its upcoming "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway, boasting an elegant black and gold palette. This edition embraces sophistication with its neutral tones, offering versatility for any occasion. With its harmonious color scheme, the "Black/Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 Low exudes understated style while incorporating metallic gold accents for a touch of luxury. The use of premium materials further elevates the design. Jordan has ensured that each detail catches the eye and adds to the overall allure of the shoe.

This upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual appeal but also provides a refined option for those seeking a blend of classic and contemporary styles. Featuring a timeless silhouette and a sophisticated combination of all-light brown with metallic gold accents, the "Black/Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make is sure to stand out in sneaker collections. Whether worn for everyday use or to make a subtle statement, this release epitomizes the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make's ability to seamlessly merge simplicity and elegance into one pair of sneakers.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Wave” Officially Unveiled

"Black/Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Also, black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more black leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Black/Metallic Gold” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Gets Detailed Photos

[Via]