Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Metallic Gold” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and versatile colorways. In the upcoming "Black/Metallic Gold" iteration, the iconic silhouette receives a sleek and sophisticated makeover. With a predominantly black color scheme, the sneaker exudes understated elegance, making it a versatile addition to any sneaker rotation. The "Black/Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 Mid features subtle gold accents that add a touch of luxury to the design. From the swoosh branding to the wings logo and lace eyelets, the gold detailing elevates the sneaker's aesthetic appeal, giving it a premium look and feel.

Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping out for a night on the town, this sneaker is sure to turn heads and make a statement. Its versatile color palette makes it easy to pair with a variety of outfits, from casual streetwear to more dressed-up ensembles. With its classic silhouette and eye-catching colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black/Metallic Gold" will be a must-have sneaker for summer. Stay tuned for more updates on the drop date and availability of the Air Jordan 1 Mid.

“Black/Metallic Gold” Air Jordan 1 Mid

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a black leather base with black leather overlays. Next, a gold Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the Wings logo can be found, in gold, above the Swoosh. Also, black laces complete the design. Finally, a gold Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Metallic Gold” will be released at some point this summer. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

