Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 Releasing This Summer

The Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 collaboration brings together two powerhouses in their respective fields – music and sneaker culture. Metro Boomin, known for his prolific production work and collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, lends his creative vision to this unique sneaker project. The collaboration arrives at a time when Metro Boomin's name is once again in the spotlight, following the release of his highly anticipated album "We Still Don't Trust You" with Future. The album has generated significant buzz in the rap community, especially amid reports of a feud between Metro Boomin and Drake, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the collaboration.

The combination of colors reflects Metro Boomin's dynamic style and penchant for making a statement, both in his music and personal aesthetic. As one of the most influential producers in the industry, Metro Boomin brings his signature flair to the design of the Nike KD 17, infusing the sneaker with his unique creative vision. The collaboration represents a fusion of music and fashion, showcasing the intersection of hip-hop culture and sneaker culture. Sneakerheads and music fans alike can expect the Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 collaboration to be a standout release, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette.

Nike KD 17 x Metro Boomin

The sneaker flaunts an icy purple rubber sole coupled with a clean black midsole. Its uppers feature a black base, with a red and purple gradient with white lightning detail. Adding contrast, a white Swoosh graces the sides. Overall, the lively color scheme captures the essence of a thudnerstrom. Expect this pair to drop later this summer, with Kevin Durant and Metro Boomin likely to debut them soon.

Sneaker News reports that the Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 will be releasing on June 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they hit the market again. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

