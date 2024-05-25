Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 Official Photos Revealed

The Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 collaboration merges two titans from music and sneaker culture. Metro Boomin, renowned for his prolific production and collaborations with top hip-hop artists, infuses his creative vision into this unique sneaker project. This collaboration arrives as Metro Boomin's name is back in the spotlight, following the release of his highly anticipated album "We Still Don't Trust You" with Future. The album has generated significant buzz in the rap community, particularly amid reports of a feud between Metro Boomin and Drake.

The color scheme reflects Metro Boomin's dynamic style and his flair for making bold statements, both in his music and personal aesthetic. As one of the most influential producers in the industry, he brings his distinctive touch to the design of the Nike KD 17, blending his unique creative vision with the sneaker. This collaboration represents a fusion of music and fashion, highlighting the intersection of hip-hop and sneaker culture. Sneaker enthusiasts and music fans alike can anticipate the Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 collaboration to be a standout release.

Nike KD 17 x Metro Boomin

The sneaker showcases an icy purple rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole. The uppers boast a black foundation, highlighted by a red and purple gradient featuring white lightning details. A contrasting white Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a sharp touch. This vibrant color scheme perfectly encapsulates the essence of a thunderstorm. Anticipate this pair to release later this summer, with Kevin Durant and Metro Boomin expected to debut them soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 will be releasing on June 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they hit the market again. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

