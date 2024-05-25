The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 Release Details Revealed

The collaboration between The Alchemist and Nike merges two giants in their fields – music and sneaker design. The Alchemist, an acclaimed hip-hop producer, DJ, and rapper, is famous for his groundbreaking work with top names in hip-hop. With his creative vision, the Nike KD 17 receives a unique and eye-catching transformation. The sneaker features a coconut milk base, creating a neutral backdrop for the vibrant viotech purple and lime green accents on the upper.

The Nike KD 17, known for its blend of performance and style, becomes an ideal canvas for The Alchemist's artistic flair. The coconut milk base adds a touch of elegance, while the viotech purple and lime green accents bring a bold, energetic vibe to the design. Sneaker enthusiasts and music fans can look forward to the Alchemist x Nike KD 17 collaboration as a standout release, offering a refreshing twist on a classic silhouette. With The Alchemist's influence and Nike's expertise, this collaboration is poised to capture the attention of fans worldwide.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 x The Shop “Nobility” Official Drop Details

Nike KD 17 x The Alchemist

Image via Nike

The sneaker boasts a coconut milk rubber sole and coordinating midsole. The uppers showcase various shades of purple, from very light to dark. In contrast, a lime green Swoosh adorns the sides. Overall, the vibrant color scheme embodies the essence of The Alchemist and Kevin Durant. Anticipate this pair to drop later this summer, with Kevin Durant and The Alchemist expected to debut them soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 will be released on June 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 “USA” Officially Unveiled

[Via]