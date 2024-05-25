Nike LeBron 21 x The Shop “Nobility” Official Drop Details

Image via Nike

LeBron is collaborating with... himself.

Official images of the Nike LeBron 21 "Nobility" have been released, showcasing the latest in LeBron James' signature sneaker line. This special edition features a striking metallic gold-stained upper, exuding regal elegance. The marbled sole adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design. The "Nobility" colorway is a collaboration with LeBron's TV show, "The Shop," further highlighting his ventures beyond basketball.

This collaboration adds an extra layer of significance to the release, emphasizing LeBron's influence both on and off the court. Despite the Lakers' playoff exit, LeBron's sneaker releases continue to captivate enthusiasts. Each new model pushes the boundaries of sneaker design, reflecting his signature style and personality. The Nike LeBron 21 "Nobility" exemplifies a fusion of luxury and performance, embodying LeBron's enduring legacy in the sneaker world.

"Nobility" Nike LeBron 21 x The Shop

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a black and white marbled rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from metallic gold satin, complemented by a gold Swoosh and matching laces. Further, LeBron James' logo, in gold, adorns both tongues. Designed for peak performance on the basketball court, this pair features a regal colorway. Despite their luxurious appearance, these sneakers are built with premium materials that ensure top-tier performance.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 “Nobility” will be released on June 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

