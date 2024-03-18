Nike LeBron 21 “Easter” Officially Unveiled

The Nike LeBron 21, LeBron James' signature sneaker, will make a highly anticipated return in the iconic "Easter" colorway this April. Known for its vibrant and festive design inspired by the Easter holiday, the "Easter" iteration of the LeBron 21 features a colorful palette and intricate detailing. Featuring a combination of pastel hues and bold accents, the "Easter" colorway adds a playful touch to the LeBron 21 silhouette. This iteration pays homage to the spirit of Easter while delivering top-notch performance on the basketball court.

Whether worn for intense basketball games or casual wear, the LeBron 21 provides comfort and performance in every step. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among sneaker enthusiasts and LeBron James fans alike. The return of the Nike LeBron 21 in the beloved "Easter" colorway presents an exciting opportunity for collectors and fans to add a piece of sneaker history to their collection. Don't miss out on the chance to secure a pair of the Nike LeBron 21 "Easter" and celebrate the holiday season in style.

"Easter" Nike LeBron 21

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a purple midsole. A light purple material constructs the uppers, with blue accents on the Nike Swoosh and metallic accents near the laces. LeBron's signature logo is on both tongues, and a wavy, roped design is on the heels. Overall, this pair is engineered for performance on the basketball court and will be released in a clean colorway. The pair perfectly encapsulates the Easter theme in a cohesive color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Easter” will be released in April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

