Nike KD 17 x Bink! Release Details Revealed

Get ready for the Nike KD 17's collaboration with Bink, the acclaimed American hip-hop producer. This unique partnership infuses a fresh perspective into the iconic silhouette. The sneakers feature a sesame base with striking brown, green, and yellow accents. Combining style and performance, the Nike KD 17 offers comfort and innovation. With its sleek design and premium materials, this collaboration is poised to be a standout in any sneaker collection. The sesame colorway, highlighted by vibrant brown, green, and yellow hues, adds a bold and dynamic touch to the Nike KD 17. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the collaboration showcases the creativity and innovation of both. From the sleek silhouette to the eye-catching color palette, every element of this sneaker reflects the unique vision of Bink and the Nike design team. As anticipation builds in the sneaker community, fans look forward to the official release date of the Nike KD 17 x Bink collaboration. Stay tuned for updates and don't miss your chance to secure this exclusive pair. The Nike KD 17 x Bink collaboration offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette.

Bink! x Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a semi-translucent sesame rubber sole with "MONSTA" visible underneath. Also, a speckled sesame midsole is adorned with a slim orange stripe. Further, the uppers are crafted from sesame material, highlighted by dark green and university gold accents. The tongues display KD's logo, while the heels feature Bink's signature and hands logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 17 x Bink! is releasing on June 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

