J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 3 stands out in Jordan Brand's lineup, embodying timeless style since its 1988 debut. Its simple yet sleek design offers both support and comfort, thanks to its mid-top shape and visible air cushioning in the sole. One of its standout features is the unique elephant print on the upper, adding texture and individuality to the shoe. The Air Jordan 3 remains a timeless favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

Teaming up with Jordan Brand, music sensation J Balvin brings his vibrant personality to the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Bursting with lively colors like blues, greens, and pinks, the design reflects J Balvin's dynamic essence. His signature smiley face logo graces the heel, adding a personal touch to the shoe. Now, J Balvin introduces his signature Air Jordan 3 in a fresh "Rio" colorway, continuing his collaboration with Jordan Brand. With the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3, fans can expect a bold and vibrant design that reflects his unique style.

"Rio" Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin

With a gradient rubber sole blending seamlessly into a deep midsole, these sneakers exude a unique charm. Fashioned from sleek black leather, the upper showcases a subtle gray elephant print lining at its base. Drawing inspiration from Rio, additional fading accents accentuate the shoe's aesthetic appeal. A notable detail includes the iconic Nike Air emblem adorning the left shoe, while J Balvin's signature smiling face decorates the right. Adding the finishing touch is a pale yellow Jumpman logo embellishing the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

