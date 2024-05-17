How To Get Purchase The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” Early

The Air Jordan 3 stands out in Jordan Brand's lineup, embodying timeless style since its 1988 debut. Its simple yet sleek design offers both support and comfort, thanks to its mid-top shape and visible air cushioning in the sole. One of its standout features is the unique elephant print on the upper, adding texture and individuality to the shoe. The Air Jordan 3 remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

Teaming up with Jordan Brand, music sensation J Balvin brings his vibrant personality to the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 sneaker. Bursting with lively colors like blues, greens, and pinks, the design reflects J Balvin's dynamic essence. His signature smiley face logo graces the heel, adding a personal touch to the shoe. Now, J Balvin introduces his signature Air Jordan 3 in a fresh "Rio" colorway, continuing his collaboration with Jordan Brand. Keep reading to learn how to cop this pair before everyone else.

"Rio" Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin

These sneakers feature a gradient rubber sole that transitions into a deep midsole, creating a unique charm. The sleek black leather upper is complemented by a subtle gray elephant print lining at the base. Inspired by Rio, additional fading accents enhance the shoe's aesthetic appeal. Notably, the left shoe displays the iconic Nike Air emblem, while J Balvin's signature smiling face decorates the right. Completing the design is a pale yellow Jumpman logo on the tongue.

J. Balvin has announced exclusive early access to his "Rio" Jordan 3. Fans can purchase the sneakers by registering an account on familia.jbalvin.com. You can purchase the sneaker a day before it's scheduled release on May 22nd.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

