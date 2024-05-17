Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Speed Yellow” Gets A Mockup

BYBen Atkinson106 Views
Pedestrians walk past an American skateboarding shop and
SHANGHAI, CHINA - 2019/09/07: Pedestrians walk past an American skateboarding shop and clothing brand Supreme store in Shanghai. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The first colorway of the Supreme x Nike collab has been revealed.

Supreme is teaming up with Nike once again, this time on the Air Max 1 ’87. The upcoming "Speed Yellow" colorway is already generating buzz. This pair features a predominantly white base, providing a clean canvas for the vibrant yellow accents. These bright yellow details add a bold and energetic touch to the sneaker. The collaboration highlights Supreme’s iconic Box Logo on the sides, making a striking statement. This element reinforces the brand’s influence and appeal. The yellow accents are not limited to just the sides; they also appear on the Swoosh, eyelets, and parts of the midsole.

The shoe offers a blend of retro and contemporary elements, making it versatile for various styles and outfits. The white and yellow combination is perfect for those who want to make a bold fashion statement while enjoying the comfort of a classic sneaker. This release is set to drop next season, and anticipation is high. In summary, the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 "Speed Yellow" is a must-have for collectors and fashion enthusiasts. Its unique design and vibrant colorway are sure to turn heads. Keep an eye out for the release date and get ready to add this standout sneaker to your collection.

"Speed Yellow" Nike Air Max 1 ’87 x Supreme

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white mesh base, with yellow leather overlays. Also, a yellow leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, a red Supreme Box Logo is located on the heels, near the heels. Finally, white laces and yellow branding on the tongues and heels complete the design.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Speed Yellow” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

