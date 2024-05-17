Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Varsity Purple” First Look

Supreme is back with another exciting collaboration, this time with Nike on the Air Max 1 ’87. The new "Varsity Purple" colorway is already generating buzz. This release features a striking design with a white base and vibrant purple overlays, creating a bold and eye-catching look. The upper is made from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The purple overlays add a pop of color, making the sneakers stand out. A white Nike Swoosh seamlessly integrates into the design, maintaining a sleek appearance. The highlight of the collaboration is the red Supreme Box Logo on the sides.

The midsole is white, complementing the base and allowing the purple overlays to shine. This color combination is perfect for those looking to make a statement with their footwear. The sneakers offer a perfect blend of streetwear style and athletic performance, a hallmark of Supreme and Nike collaborations. This partnership continues to build on the successful relationship between Supreme and Nike, known for creating highly coveted pieces. The "Varsity Purple" colorway is no exception, with its unique design and limited availability.

"Varsity Purple" Nike Air Max 1 ’87 x Supreme

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers boast a purple rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a white mesh base, with purple leather overlays. Further, a purple leather Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a red Supreme Box Logo is prominently placed near the heels. Completing the design are white laces and purple branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Varsity Purple” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

