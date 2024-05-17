Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “China Exclusive” Drops Tomorrow

Supreme is teaming up with Nike once again, this time for an exclusive release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The upcoming "China Exclusive" colorway is set to drop soon, and it promises to be a standout piece in any collection. This edition features a clean, all-white color scheme that exudes simplicity and elegance. The sneakers boast an all-white leather upper, giving them a classic and timeless look. The highlight of this collaboration is the bright red Swoosh on the sides, adding a striking contrast to the white base. Additionally, the iconic Supreme Box Logo, also in red, is prominently displayed on the sides.

The exclusivity adds to the allure, making it a must-have for Supreme and Nike fans alike. The white midsole and rubber sole complete the clean look, ensuring these sneakers are as functional as they are stylish. Supreme's collaborations with Nike have always been highly anticipated, and this release is no exception. The simple yet impactful design is sure to appeal to both streetwear enthusiasts and sneakerheads. The use of premium materials ensures durability and comfort, making these sneakers perfect for everyday wear.

Read More: Nike Sabrina 2 “Cave Purple” Officially Unveiled

"China Exclusive" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Supreme

Image via Supreme New York

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white AIR branding. Also, the uppers are white leather, with more white leather overlays and a red Swoosh. Further, the sides feature the iconic Supreme Box Logo, in red. Overall, these sneakers feature the classic Supreme colors, with branding from both brands.

Sole Retriever reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “China Exclusive” is going to drop tomorrow, May 18th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $123 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Unveils New Expensive Giuseppe Zanotti Boots

[Via]