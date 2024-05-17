Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Black/White” Receives A First Look

BYBen Atkinson206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Rise Of Supreme : 30 Years Of US Urban Culture" : Press Preview At Artcurial In Paris
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 14: A travel bag entitled "Keepall" by Louis Vuitton x Supreme is displayed during the exhibition "The Rise of Supreme / 30 years of American urban culture" at Artcurial auction house on May 14 2018 in Paris, France. The Artcurial House will auction off a unique and pioneering retrospective that traces three decades of urban culture in the United States, through the prism of works of art and the inevitable destiny of clothing and accessories streetwear fashion of the American brand Supreme. The auction will take place on May 16, 2018. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

A classic combination for the Supreme x Nike collab.

Supreme is collaborating with Nike once again, this time on the iconic Air Max 1 ’87. The upcoming "Black/White" colorway is set to make waves in the sneaker community. This release features a sleek white base complemented by striking black overlays. Supreme's distinctive style is evident in every detail. The sneakers showcase a clean white mesh foundation, ensuring breathability and comfort. Black leather overlays add a sharp contrast, creating a bold and stylish look. A white leather Swoosh graces the sides, maintaining the classic Nike design. The highlight of the collaboration is the red Supreme Box Logo, prominently displayed on the sides near the heels.

Black laces provide a cohesive look, tying the design together seamlessly. White branding on the tongues and heels adds a touch of refinement, completing the overall aesthetic. Supreme and Nike have a history of creating highly sought-after collaborations, and the Air Max 1 ’87 "Black/White" is no exception. Fans of both brands are eagerly anticipating this release, knowing it will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The use of premium materials and attention to detail ensures that these sneakers will not only look great but also provide lasting comfort and durability.

Read More: Nike Sabrina 2 “Cave Purple” Officially Unveiled

"Black/White" Nike Air Max 1 ’87 x Supreme

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole. The uppers are made of a white mesh base, accented by black leather overlays. A white leather Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a red Supreme Box Logo is prominently placed near the heels. Completing the design are black laces and white branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Black/White” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Unveils New Expensive Giuseppe Zanotti Boots

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Pedestrians walk past an American skateboarding shop andSneakersSupreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Speed Yellow” Gets A Mockup98
Nike-Air-Max-1-87-Pure-Platinum-HF0026-001-6SneakersNike Air Max 1 ’87 “Pure Platinum” Coming Soon898
NOCTA-x-Nike-Air-Zoom-Drive-White-DX5854-100-4SneakersNike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "White" Official Photos Revealed582
Nike-Air-Max-1-White-Black-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 "White/Black" Official Photos Revealed1452