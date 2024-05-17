Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Black/White” Receives A First Look

Supreme is collaborating with Nike once again, this time on the iconic Air Max 1 ’87. The upcoming "Black/White" colorway is set to make waves in the sneaker community. This release features a sleek white base complemented by striking black overlays. Supreme's distinctive style is evident in every detail. The sneakers showcase a clean white mesh foundation, ensuring breathability and comfort. Black leather overlays add a sharp contrast, creating a bold and stylish look. A white leather Swoosh graces the sides, maintaining the classic Nike design. The highlight of the collaboration is the red Supreme Box Logo, prominently displayed on the sides near the heels.

Black laces provide a cohesive look, tying the design together seamlessly. White branding on the tongues and heels adds a touch of refinement, completing the overall aesthetic. Supreme and Nike have a history of creating highly sought-after collaborations, and the Air Max 1 ’87 "Black/White" is no exception. Fans of both brands are eagerly anticipating this release, knowing it will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The use of premium materials and attention to detail ensures that these sneakers will not only look great but also provide lasting comfort and durability.

Read More: Nike Sabrina 2 “Cave Purple” Officially Unveiled

"Black/White" Nike Air Max 1 ’87 x Supreme

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole. The uppers are made of a white mesh base, accented by black leather overlays. A white leather Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a red Supreme Box Logo is prominently placed near the heels. Completing the design are black laces and white branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Black/White” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Unveils New Expensive Giuseppe Zanotti Boots

[Via]